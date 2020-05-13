

Tamim's episode with Faf Du Plessis to be streamed live today

Tamim's initiative was a source of huge entertainment for the fans as the country has been observing an unofficial lockdown since March 26 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Tamim now is ready to stream the sixth episode of the show, bringing in former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for a session. The episode will be streamed live of both Tamim's facebook and youtube channel today (Wednesday) at 10.30 pm Bangladesh time.

Considered as one of the best batsmen in the country, opener Tamim has brought different guests for each episode. Streaming the first two sessions with wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah respectively, Tamim moved the show to his facebook and youtube channel Tamim's predecessor Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, pacers Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain made appearances and shared some lighthearted moments.

In the last episode, streamed on Sunday night, three former Bangladesh skippers Khaled Mahmud, Habibul Bashar and Naimur Rahman Durjoy came in as guests and made the viewers travel to the past of Bangladesh cricket sharing different stories. -BSS



































