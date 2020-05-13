Bangladesh Women team's World Cup Qualifier postponed





With the announcement, the tension that was created amongst the Bangladesh Women's team eventually got over.

To qualify for the 2021 World Cup, the Bangladesh Women's team was due to play the Qualifier, which was slated to be played from July 3-19 in Sri Lanka. Three teams were set to qualify for the World Cup amongst the 10 teams in the Qualifier.

The Bangladesh's team game plan was centering with the World Cup qualifier before Covid-19 situation suspended all cricketing activities in the country.

As part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning process and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone the qualifier to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 and the start of the qualification pathway to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, the ICC said in a press release.

The ICC will work with all participating Members to identify when these events will be able to be staged, it added.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "In light of the continuing travel restrictions, global health concerns and government and public health authority advice we have decided to postpone two further upcoming qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the Europe qualifier to the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 have both been impacted.

"Our priority during this difficult period is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community and we will take well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket.

"These are both important events with the Women's CWC Qualifier one step away from New Zealand 2021 and the Europe qualifier which signifies the start of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 pathway. We will work in partnership with the Members to find an appropriate window to reschedule these events as soon as is safe and practical to do so. I would like to thank the Members for their cooperation and continued support." -BSS























