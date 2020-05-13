Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:38 AM
Suspension was a lesson for me: Shakib Al Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Shakib Al Hasan along with his wife and new born baby named Errum Hasan. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan said the suspension imposed by the ICC was a lesson for him to understand life in a better way.
Shakib is currently in the USA, spending time with his family. He flew to USA in March during the initial outbreak of coronavirus in Bangladesh. He and his wife Umeey Ahmed Shishir was expecting their second child. On April 24, they were blessed with a baby girl.
The all-rounder was banned for two years in October 2019 for to failing to report several corrupt approaches that were made to him. As the one year of his suspension is suspended, Shakib is expected to return to cricket in October 2020.
"I am in the USA currently. I have been passing times with my family since March. I was unable to stay beside my wife when she gave birth to our first child. But this time around, I am with her. But it feels bad that I'm unable to play now. It will take five to six months to end my ban. If cricket resumes before that, I will not be able to take part," Shakib said in a live session with Deutsche Welle.
"I'm not available to play, and will not get a chance within the next five-six months. It really hurts a lot. But this incident of my life is a good lesson for me. Many things happen in life that we ignore or give less importance to, which is not an ideal way to live life. I think this incident taught me this," Shakib added.
Shakib put up a tremendous performance in the World Cup 2019 in England. He scored 606 runs in eight games with two centuries and five half-centuries. He finished with the best average among players who amassed more than 600 runs in the event. Along with this, he scalped 11 wickets.
He insisted that he is eager to restart from where he left off. He said: "My main focus is to go back to playing again. And I want to restart from where I left off, which is my lone challenge now."
While answering a question about his plan for the next World Cup, Shakib said: "We always have a plan to do well. We also had some plans in the previous World Cup. Some of those worked well while some proved to be inappropriate. The next World Cup will take place in the subcontinent, which will create a big chance for us. I believe every cricketing nation should be aware of us as the World Cup is in the subcontinent."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

