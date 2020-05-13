Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mushfiqur's historical bat's price climbs to Tk 41 lakh

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Mushfiqur's historical bat's price climbs to Tk 41 lakh

Mushfiqur's historical bat's price climbs to Tk 41 lakh

Mushfiqur's historical bat's price climbs to Tk 41 lakh

Mushfiqur's historical bat's price climbs to Tk 41 lakh

The historical bat of Mushfiqur Rahim, which he used to hit country's maiden double century in Test cricket, has caught the attention of many in the auction.
With two days remaining to finish the auction, the price of the bat has already climbed to Tk. 41.41 lakh. The base price of the bat was fixed at Tk. 6 lakh. The auction began on Saturday night and till now it got 53 calls from the aspirants, as it was shown in the link provided by Mushfiqur Rahim in his facebook page.
Earlier Shakib Al Hasan's bat which he used to score avalanche of runs in World Cup was sold for Tk. 20 lakh.
Mushfiqur's SS bat with which he scored exact 200 in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle was put up for auction in the online based commercial website Pickaboo.
"The price which is visible, might not be correct. Sometimes fake person came here and called a price. As a result, till now, we can't fix the correct price of the bat. We'll judge all the things before making the correct price visible," said Pickaboo's Chief Executive Murin Talukdar.
15 Bangladeshi cricketers signed in a cricket bat in a local shop of Sydney in 2016. The bat was also auctioned through 'Auction for Action', which was finally sold for Tk. 3 lakh. The money will be spent for the Covid-19 affected people through Shakib Al Hasan Foundation.
Apart from this, the jersey and gloves of Under-19 World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali, bat of Naim Sheikh and Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's signed cap and a bat singed by the Bangladeshi players who played 2011 World Cup also put up for auction.
The base price of Mashrafe's cap was Tk. 1 lakh and till now the price was climbed to Tk. 1.40 lakh. Naim Sheikh's bat with which he scored 81 against India in a T20 game got price of Tk. 1.28 lakh till now when the base price was Tk. 1 lakh. The base price of the bat signed by the 2011 World Cup players of Bangladesh was Tk. 1.50 lakh, and till now the price climbed to Tk.1.80 lakh.
Mosaddek Hossain's bat which he used to help Bangladesh win the final of tri-nation series, the only major International trophy won by the Tigers, till now raised a price of TK. 3.1 lakh against the base price of Tk. 1 lakh.
Akbar Ali's jersey and gloves till now climbed to Tk. 1.30 lakh against the base price of Tk. 1 lakh.
The auction will be
finished on May 14.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IPL cancellation could cost Indian cricket half a billion dollars
Rubel provides assistance for people in Bagerhat
FIFA postpones women's Under-17 World Cup to 2021
Late Hansie Cronje's father no more
SLC invites sports doctor to brief two national captains and Head Coach
Tamim's episode with Faf Du Plessis to be streamed live today
Bangladesh Women team's World Cup Qualifier postponed
Suspension was a lesson for me: Shakib Al Hasan


Latest News
Prof Shibli Rubayat to head SEC chairman
Russia now has 2nd highest virus case total
One more nurse contracts corona in Rangamati
Brazil registers record death rate
KSA to enforce nationwide 24 hrs curfew during Eid
Rohit Sharma to join Tamim’s live show on Friday
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 reaches 292,816
Thakurgaon virtual court: Hearing on 4 cases held on first day
Robi, Banglalink, Teletalk want steps against GP offers
Most Read News
First virtual court orders to stop killing Dolphins in Halda
345 military personnel, family members infected with Covid-19
Holidays may be extended till May 31 as infection rises
Health DG Abul Kalam is at isolation
PRAN foods distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
IOJ chairman Latif Nezami passes away
First prisoner dies of COVID-19 in Sylhet hospital
GCC executive engineer's body recovered
Loan defaulters allowed for corona stimulus package
Coronavirus deaths, cases continue to rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft