Mushfiqur's historical bat's price climbs to Tk 41 lakh

With two days remaining to finish the auction, the price of the bat has already climbed to Tk. 41.41 lakh. The base price of the bat was fixed at Tk. 6 lakh. The auction began on Saturday night and till now it got 53 calls from the aspirants, as it was shown in the link provided by Mushfiqur Rahim in his facebook page.

Earlier Shakib Al Hasan's bat which he used to score avalanche of runs in World Cup was sold for Tk. 20 lakh.

Mushfiqur's SS bat with which he scored exact 200 in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle was put up for auction in the online based commercial website Pickaboo.

"The price which is visible, might not be correct. Sometimes fake person came here and called a price. As a result, till now, we can't fix the correct price of the bat. We'll judge all the things before making the correct price visible," said Pickaboo's Chief Executive Murin Talukdar.

15 Bangladeshi cricketers signed in a cricket bat in a local shop of Sydney in 2016. The bat was also auctioned through 'Auction for Action', which was finally sold for Tk. 3 lakh. The money will be spent for the Covid-19 affected people through Shakib Al Hasan Foundation.

Apart from this, the jersey and gloves of Under-19 World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali, bat of Naim Sheikh and Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's signed cap and a bat singed by the Bangladeshi players who played 2011 World Cup also put up for auction.

The base price of Mashrafe's cap was Tk. 1 lakh and till now the price was climbed to Tk. 1.40 lakh. Naim Sheikh's bat with which he scored 81 against India in a T20 game got price of Tk. 1.28 lakh till now when the base price was Tk. 1 lakh. The base price of the bat signed by the 2011 World Cup players of Bangladesh was Tk. 1.50 lakh, and till now the price climbed to Tk.1.80 lakh.

Mosaddek Hossain's bat which he used to help Bangladesh win the final of tri-nation series, the only major International trophy won by the Tigers, till now raised a price of TK. 3.1 lakh against the base price of Tk. 1 lakh.

Akbar Ali's jersey and gloves till now climbed to Tk. 1.30 lakh against the base price of Tk. 1 lakh.

