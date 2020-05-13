Heat wave may continue: Met office





In a weather report, met office also forecasted that rain or thundershowers with lighting flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Jashore, Kushtia and Cumilla.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius at Rangamati and the lowest today was recorded 22 degrees Celsius at Tentulia.

The sun sets at 6.33pm today and rises at 5.17am tomorrow in the capital. -BSS































