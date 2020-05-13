Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:37 AM
Fire at Rohingya camp guts shops, houses

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020

COX'S BAZAR, May 12: A fire gutted 362 makeshift houses and 60 shops at Kutupalong Lambashia Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila early Tuesday.
Mohammad Nikaruzzaman Chowdhury, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Ukhiya Upazila, said the fire broke out at the camp around 5:00am and spread soon.
On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one hour of hectic effort with the help of local people. However, it is still not clear what caused the fire.
Six Rohingya men were injured while extinguishing fire.        -UNB


