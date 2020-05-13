Litchi starts appearing in Rajshahi markets





But due to its less quantity, the present price is beyond the purchasing capacity of the commoners.

The summer season will bring many other juicy fruits like mango and jackfruit naturally in the region by mid of next June abundantly.

Seasonal traders set up makeshift shops at different points in the city especially Shaheb Bazar, Bindurmore, Luxmipur Bazar, Sheroil Bus Terminal, Railway station and Court bazaar with the eye catching fruit.

In the advent of the season, every 100 litchi fruits are being sold at Taka 300 to 350 based on quality and size.

The sellers said the price is high as the supply is scanty but the price will be reduced to some extent when the supply will be enhanced within the next couple of days.

Trader Abdus Salam at the Railway gate area said on Monday that many farmers are harvesting immature litchi with the hope of getting more money.

Talking to BSS here today, Dr Alim Uddin, Principal Scientific Officer of Fruit Research Station, said the local varieties of litchi have started appearing in the markets. But, the Bombay variety is expected to come to the markets within next week abundantly.

He said many people are getting benefits by growing litchi as China-3 (hybrid), Bombay and Madras are the most popular varieties in the region. Dr Alim says litchi is grown well in Rajshahi and Dinajpur districts. But, the litchi of Ishwardi is very delicious and famous across the country.

He said commercial farming of some of the fruits especially mango and litchi are gradually being enhanced in the region.

In addition to commercial farming, high yielding China-3, Bombay and Madrazi variety litchis are also being cultivated on homestead lands.

Deputy Director of DAE Shamsul Haque said many people became self-reliant by cultivating litchi in recent years.









He said there are hundreds of litchi orchards on more than 1,000 hectares of land that produces huge yields which meet the local demand as well as being consigned to other parts of the country every year. -BSS





