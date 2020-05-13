Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:37 AM
latest
Home News

68 coronavirus patients recovered in Rangpur div

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

RANGPUR, May 12: A total of 68 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have already recovered in Rangpur division where the number of newly COVID-19 infected people continues rising during the past couple of weeks.
Health officials said six more coronavirus patients recovered yesterday raising their total number to 68 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.
The numbers of recovered patients as well as newly infected COVID-19 patients are showing an increasing trend in recent days as community transmission of the deadly virus continues still in limited scale in the division.
"The total number of coronavirus patients raised to 357 with detection of 15 more COVID-19 positive cases on Monday," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.
Among the newly detected 20 COVID-19 patients, nine are hailing from Rangpur, two from Nilphamari, one each from Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts.
"The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at 143 in Rangpur, 13 in Panchagarh, 52 in Nilphamari, 14 in Lalmonirhat, 34 in Kurigram, 25 in Thakurgaon, 52 in Dinajpur and 24 Gaibandha districts in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.




Meanwhile, among the total 68 recovered coronavirus patients, 11 are hailing from Rangpur, four from Panchagarh, three in Nilphamari, two from Lalmonirhat, four from Kurigram, 14 from Thakurgaon, seven from Dinajpur and 13 of Gaibandha districts.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lockdown: Khulna farmers in distress with bumper yield of watermelon
Heat wave may continue: Met office
Fire at Rohingya camp guts shops, houses
Litchi starts appearing in Rajshahi markets
Ensure adequate safety for journos: Info Minister
68 coronavirus patients recovered in Rangpur div
Covid-19 test lab opens in Jamalpur
Air Force continues providing humanitarian assistance


Latest News
Prof Shibli Rubayat to head SEC chairman
Russia now has 2nd highest virus case total
One more nurse contracts corona in Rangamati
Brazil registers record death rate
KSA to enforce nationwide 24 hrs curfew during Eid
Rohit Sharma to join Tamim’s live show on Friday
Deputy minister Nowfel’s mother tests corona positive
Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 reaches 292,816
Thakurgaon virtual court: Hearing on 4 cases held on first day
Robi, Banglalink, Teletalk want steps against GP offers
Most Read News
First virtual court orders to stop killing Dolphins in Halda
345 military personnel, family members infected with Covid-19
Holidays may be extended till May 31 as infection rises
Health DG Abul Kalam is at isolation
PRAN foods distributed among Bangladeshis in Malaysia
IOJ chairman Latif Nezami passes away
First prisoner dies of COVID-19 in Sylhet hospital
GCC executive engineer's body recovered
Loan defaulters allowed for corona stimulus package
Coronavirus deaths, cases continue to rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft