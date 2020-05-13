68 coronavirus patients recovered in Rangpur div





Health officials said six more coronavirus patients recovered yesterday raising their total number to 68 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

The numbers of recovered patients as well as newly infected COVID-19 patients are showing an increasing trend in recent days as community transmission of the deadly virus continues still in limited scale in the division.

"The total number of coronavirus patients raised to 357 with detection of 15 more COVID-19 positive cases on Monday," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

Among the newly detected 20 COVID-19 patients, nine are hailing from Rangpur, two from Nilphamari, one each from Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts.

"The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at 143 in Rangpur, 13 in Panchagarh, 52 in Nilphamari, 14 in Lalmonirhat, 34 in Kurigram, 25 in Thakurgaon, 52 in Dinajpur and 24 Gaibandha districts in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.









Meanwhile, among the total 68 recovered coronavirus patients, 11 are hailing from Rangpur, four from Panchagarh, three in Nilphamari, two from Lalmonirhat, four from Kurigram, 14 from Thakurgaon, seven from Dinajpur and 13 of Gaibandha districts. -BSS





RANGPUR, May 12: A total of 68 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have already recovered in Rangpur division where the number of newly COVID-19 infected people continues rising during the past couple of weeks.Health officials said six more coronavirus patients recovered yesterday raising their total number to 68 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.The numbers of recovered patients as well as newly infected COVID-19 patients are showing an increasing trend in recent days as community transmission of the deadly virus continues still in limited scale in the division."The total number of coronavirus patients raised to 357 with detection of 15 more COVID-19 positive cases on Monday," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.Among the newly detected 20 COVID-19 patients, nine are hailing from Rangpur, two from Nilphamari, one each from Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts."The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at 143 in Rangpur, 13 in Panchagarh, 52 in Nilphamari, 14 in Lalmonirhat, 34 in Kurigram, 25 in Thakurgaon, 52 in Dinajpur and 24 Gaibandha districts in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.Meanwhile, among the total 68 recovered coronavirus patients, 11 are hailing from Rangpur, four from Panchagarh, three in Nilphamari, two from Lalmonirhat, four from Kurigram, 14 from Thakurgaon, seven from Dinajpur and 13 of Gaibandha districts. -BSS