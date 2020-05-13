Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:37 AM
Covid-19 test lab opens in Jamalpur

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

JAMALPUR, May 12: A coronavirus (COVID-19) testing laboratory was inaugurated at Sheikh Hasina Medical college in the town on Tuesday afternoon.
State Minister for Information, Dr Murad Hassan, inaugurated the PCR laboratory at microbiology department of the hospital to test the sample of suspected COVID-19 patients.
Head of the department Prof Dr AKM Musa said 94 tests of coronavirus will be carried out everyday in the laboratory.
Earlier, a discussion meeting was held at the hospital auditorium with Deputy Commissioner DC) Md Enamul Haque in the chair.
Organising Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, Mirza Azam ,MP was present in the meeting as chief guest.
He said after setting up the 39th PCR lab in the district, the people will get the facility to control coronavirus though testing.
He urged the people to follow health instructions of the government strictly and stay home to avoid spreading of corona virus.
State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan was present as the inaugurator of the programme.
Among others, Faridul Haque Khan Dulal, MP, Engineer Mozaffar Hossain, MP, Begum Hosne Ara, MP, Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Department Md Mahbub Hossain, Principal of Sheikh Hasina Medical College Dr Md Saleh Islam, Project Director of Sheikh Hasina Medical College Dr Md Moshaerul Islam, President of District AL Advocate Md Baki Billah and Secretary of District AL Faruk Ahammed Chowdhury spoke as special guests in the meeting. -BSS


