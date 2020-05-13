Air Force continues providing humanitarian assistance

The Bangladesh Air Force has been providing humanitarian assistance to helpless people of the society during the coronavirus crisis.

In line with this, humanitarian aid was distributed today among the low income people under the arrangement of BAF Base Bashar, Tejgoan, Dhaka, said an ISPR press release.

The release said daily necessities were distributed through suitable packets. This humanitarian assistance was provided by the BAF officers while maintaining the provision of social distance.

Bangladesh Air Force has always been providing assistance in dealing with any kind of national crisis and carrying out various activities following the policy published by the government to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. -BSS

















