Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:36 AM
Home Back Page

Alleged drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, May 12: An alleged drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Sarapole Kolabagan in Sadar upazila of the district early Tuesday.
 The deceased was identified as Babu, 40, of Krishnabari village in the upazila.




Tasmim Alam, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said tipped off that a big consignment of drugs would be handed over, police conducted a drive in the area at 2:00am.
 As soon as police reached the spot, drug traders opened fire at police, forcing them to fire back in self-defence that triggered the gunfight, leaving Babu and two cops injured, he added.
The OC said Babu was taken to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Two injured policemen were admitted to the hospital.
Police recovered a shooter gun, 200 Yaba pills, 54 bottles of phensedyls from the spot.



