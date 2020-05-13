Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
IAB prepares design for portable C-19 testing centres

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) has taken a step to prepare a basic design guideline for Covid-19 Testing and Sample Collection Booths and expressed satisfaction that the government has decided to increase the testing centres.
Taking its cue from the South Korean example the IAB has planned the design for such Booths which will allow a quick and efficient facility for healthcare providers to efficiently carry out testing and collecting samples, while maintaining their own safety.
While the design of similar Testing Booths has already been developed in many other countries during the past couple of months, IAB feels that having a locally relevant guideline along with an approximate cost estimate will help government and non-government efforts to quickly set up such facilities. The design can be customized to suit special requirements like handicapped accessibility or adjusting heights for children-only use.
The Design Guideline has already been sent to 38 responsible and senior ranking persons in different related government sectors such as the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare including the Minister, different medical college hospitals, Dept. of Public Health Engineering, PWD, Dept. of Architecture, Military Engineer Services, Dhaka North and South City Corporations, Narayanganj City Corporations, BGMEA and BKMEA.
IAB expects that this open source document will help architects and healthcare professionals to analyze individual context and apply the guidelines to set up testing booths quickly. IAB sincerely hope that establishment of such facilities around Bangladesh will help in the ongoing battle to fight the pandemic.











