Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:36 AM
UNSC to discuss violence, Covid-19 in Myanmar

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

UNITED NATIONS, May 12: The UN Security Council will hold a videoconference to discuss the escalation of violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, diplomatic sources said Monday.
The closed-door meeting, planned for Thursday, was requested by the UK. The UN envoy for Myanmar, Switzerland's Christine Schraner Burgener, is scheduled to give comments.
At the end of April, a Myanmar government health worker was injured and his driver -- who worked for the World Health Organization (WHO) -- was killed when their United Nations-marked vehicle was ambushed as they carried COVID-19 test samples in conflict-ridden Rakhine state.
The country's northwest has been embroiled in an increasingly brutal civil war between Myanmar's military and Arakan Army rebels demanding more autonomy for the state's ethnic Rakhine population.    -AFP


