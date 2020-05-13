HC asks govt to save dolphins in Halda River





It also asked the director of the Department of Environment (DoE) in Chattogram to submit a report within 72 hours through email on what measures taken to prevent the killing of dolphins in the river.

Following a writ petition, the bench of Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the order after a virtual hearing.

The court asked the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction to give directives in taking proper steps to stop the killing of dolphins should not be declared illegal.

This is for the first time in the history of Bangladesh that the High Court heard a writ petition digitally.

On Monday, Barrister Abdul Qaium Liton filed the writ petition as public interest litigation through email seeking necessary directives to protect the dolphins in the Halda River.

The petitioner himself was present during the hearing while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.

During the court proceedings, Justice Obaidul Hassan extended thanks to President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, and Law Minister Anisul Huq for lunching virtual court functions for hearing and disposing of cases through using information and communication technology.

Virtual court functions are the first step in establishing e-judiciary in the country, the HC judge observed.

Meanwhile, another High Court bench has been formed for holding virtual hearings during the ongoing general holiday announced by the government to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Justice JBM Hassan will led the bench, said a circular issued by the Registrar General of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The bench has been formed as per the directives of Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.

Earlier on Sunday, the High Court formed three separate benches for the virtual hearing.

On April 26, a full-court meeting, led by the Chief Justice, was held through a videoconference, where a decision was taken to remove all legal obstacles for conducting virtual court.

An ordinance was promulgated on Sunday allowing courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital facilities. President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance.

Later, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification, saying that it will take immediate effect.

The Cabinet on Thursday cleared the draft of an ordinance to pave the way for courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital means using the information technology.





















