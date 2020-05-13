TV reporter, civil servant wife infected with C-19





The couple, Abdullah Al Imran and Sanjida Abdullah Tinni, have isolated themselves at home in Dhaka, according to Keraniganj Upazila chief executive or UNO Amit Deb Nath.

Tinni was feeling unwell with Covid-19 symptoms for four days while Imran was also feeling discomfort, Amit said on Tuesday.

Their samples were tested in Keraniganj and the results came back on Monday, he said.

Amit also said it was difficult to say how Tinni was infected as she was involved in relief distribution and other work.

Channel 24 CEO Talat Mamun said 11 of their journalists and workers, who were involved with Imran's programme Searchlight, have been sent to isolation.

He said he phoned the couple on Tuesday morning and they were doing well.

Imran has also penned a number of books.

-bdnews24.com























A senior reporter with a private TV station Channel 24 and his wife, who is assistant commissioner of land in Keraniganj, have tested positive for Covid-19.The couple, Abdullah Al Imran and Sanjida Abdullah Tinni, have isolated themselves at home in Dhaka, according to Keraniganj Upazila chief executive or UNO Amit Deb Nath.Tinni was feeling unwell with Covid-19 symptoms for four days while Imran was also feeling discomfort, Amit said on Tuesday.Their samples were tested in Keraniganj and the results came back on Monday, he said.Amit also said it was difficult to say how Tinni was infected as she was involved in relief distribution and other work.Channel 24 CEO Talat Mamun said 11 of their journalists and workers, who were involved with Imran's programme Searchlight, have been sent to isolation.He said he phoned the couple on Tuesday morning and they were doing well.Imran has also penned a number of books.-bdnews24.com