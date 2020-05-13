Video
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, 10:36 AM
Home Back Page

TV reporter, civil servant wife infected with C-19

Published : Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A senior reporter with a private TV station Channel 24 and his wife, who is assistant commissioner of land in Keraniganj, have tested positive for Covid-19.
The couple, Abdullah Al Imran and Sanjida Abdullah Tinni, have isolated themselves at home in Dhaka, according to Keraniganj Upazila chief executive or UNO Amit Deb Nath.
Tinni was feeling unwell with Covid-19 symptoms for four days while Imran was also feeling discomfort, Amit said on Tuesday.
Their samples were tested in Keraniganj and the results came back on Monday, he said.
Amit also said it was difficult to say how Tinni was infected as she was involved in relief distribution and other work.
Channel 24 CEO Talat Mamun said 11 of their journalists and workers, who were involved with Imran's programme Searchlight, have been sent to isolation.
He said he phoned the couple on Tuesday morning and they were doing well.
Imran has also penned a number of books.
    -bdnews24.com


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft