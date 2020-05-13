Japan provides 2,000 PPE to BD





Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh office Hirata Hitoshi handed over the PPE, masks, gowns and goggles to the ministry at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Md Asadul Islam, secretary of the Health Services Division (HSD), received the PPE and other equipment.

"The Government of Japan and JICA will continue to support measures taken by the government of Bangladesh to…take a leading and active approach to this global crisis," said Naoki Ito.

The PPE will be distributed to the frontline health workers engaged in technical cooperation project of "Strengthening Health Systems through Organizing Communities (SHASTO)" in Narsingdi, Cox's Bazar and Dhaka city (north). JICA started the project in 2017 to strengthen prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in Bangladesh.

"I am very pleased that these medical materials will be provided to health workers who are at the forefront of the Covid-19 battle," he added.

Secretary Islam said, "With the support from Japan, we can strengthen our efforts to combat Covid-19."



















