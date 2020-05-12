Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 3:02 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Office assistant at PMO confesses to document scam

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

An office assistant at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has made a confessional statement to a court about misappropriating an official document bearing the premier's seal for Tk 20,000 following her arrest in a forgery case.
The accused, identified as 'Fatema', was apprehended
on Sunday and produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, according to Tejgaon Police OC Shamim-ur-Rashid. The court subsequently ordered her into jail after recording her statement.
According to the case dossier, a document containing the prime minister's decision regarding the education ministry's three-man shortlist for the post of treasurer at North South University or NSU was 'stolen' from the PMO and a forged copy was made changing the original decision.
The document was then forwarded from the PMO to Bangabhaban for the president's approval.
A preliminary probe into the matter revealed that Fatema was working in cahoots with Tariqul Islam Momin, vice president of Chhatra League's central committee, and an NSU student named 'Fahad'.
Law-enforcement arrested the Chhatra League leader from Bhola after the PMO started a case with Tejgaon Police Station on May 5.
They also detained Farhad from Noakhali and 'Nazim Uddin', another government office staffer, from the capital's Mohammadpur the same day.
All three were later placed on a 4-day remand after police presented them in court on Saturday.
Fatema was arrested from her residence at Motijheel Government T&T colony.
"Fatema confessed to passing the document containing the prime minister's orders for Tk 20,000 and also named the others involved in the scam," said Shamim.
The education ministry had sent a document to the PMO, proposing the names of Prof M Enamul Haque from NSU, Prof Md Abdur Rouf from BUET and former treasurer of BUP, Rtd Air Commodore M Abdus Salam Azad, for the NSU treasurer's post, according to the case dossier.
The prime minister went through the document and put a tick mark beside the name of Enamul Haque but the document was intercepted before it could reach the president's office. The forgers then put a 'cross' next to the names of two candidates, including the prime minister's pick for the job, and put a 'checkmark' beside Azad's name.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus antibodies in breast milk may protect infants, new study suggests
Office assistant at PMO confesses to document scam
Men have high levels of enzyme key to Covid-19 infection
BB puts curbs on banks’ cash dividend disbursement
Loan defaulters allowed for corona stimulus package
Virtual courts in Dhaka start proceedings
coronavirus update
UNDP, UNHCR extend MoU with Myanmar


Latest News
Russia to begin easing Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday
SSC results likely to be published in May
Taskin, from a net bowler to International player
DMP to provide money escort service to people
Trolley assistant killed, driver injured in Tangail
Body recovered in Manikganj
BSTI bans 43 more products
345 members of armed forced admitted to CMH with COVID-19
RCC distributes vegetables among poor families
BB asks banks not to disburse cash dividend till Sep
Most Read News
Record surge of over 1,000 cases
Malaysia detains huge illegal immigrants
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
The impact of COVID-19 on higher education in Bangladesh
Coronavirus, Freedom of Speech and maintaining so-called protocol in Bangladesh
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4m
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
114 Bangladeshi citizens return from UK
Another shocking eye-opener into our health care system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft