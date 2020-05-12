Video
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020
Virtual courts in Dhaka start proceedings

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Virtual courts on Monday started proceedings amid countrywide shutdown induced by coronavirus pandemic.
A writ petition was filed with the High Court through virtual system on the day, seeking its directives to stop the killing of dolphins in the Halda River in Chittagong.
Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Qaium Liton filed the writ petition as public interest litigation with the bench of Justice Obaidul Hasan.
Lawyer Abdul Qaium Liton said It was the first writ petition after the arrangement of the virtual court.
The Secretary of Fisheries and Environment, and others have been made respondents in the writ petition.
A report published in a newspaper on the killing of dolphins has been attached to the writ petition. "According to the Wildlife Act 2012, no wild animal can be killed indiscriminately. Some dishonest people have brutally killed these innocent animals," the petitioner said.
Three bail applications were also submitted to the High Court through the online system on Monday for hearing.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court started its virtual court proceedings and asked for applications from lawyers so that the hearings can be prioritised case by case, with the hearing of bail petitions of those accused -- who are now in jail -- taking top priority.


