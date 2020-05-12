UNDP, UNHCR extend MoU with Myanmar





Commenting on the situation in Rakhine State, UNDP and UNHCR in a statement said on Monday that creating a conducive environment for the voluntary, safe and digni?ed return of Rohingyas and to improving the enjoyment of human rights for the population still residing in Myanmar is the responsibility of the Government of Myanmar, and UNDP and UNHCR remain committed to supporting this work.

"We call on the government (Myanmar) to address the root causes of the crisis by fully implementing the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, including those on freedom of

movement, a clear and voluntary pathway to citizenship and increased access to public services and livelihoods," said the UN agencies.

The exchange of letters was signed by the Myanmar Ministry of Labour, Immigration, and Population, and by representatives of UNDP and UNHCR in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, and will extend cooperation through June 2021, according to a message received from Bangkok.

This framework for cooperation between the UN and the Government was initially signed on 6 June 2018, and previously extended in May 2019.

Welcoming the extension of the agreement, UNDP and UNHCR said while the environment in Rakhine State is not yet conducive to the voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas, the MoU has allowed UNHCR and UNDP teams to assess the immediate needs in over 120 villages so far in Maungdaw and Buthidaung townships.

"We have consulted over 2,600 people on their communities' priorities, ensuring that the projects will best meet their needs and serve to promote social cohesion between communities," reads the joint comment.

Since the initial MoU was signed in 2018, a total of 75 quick impact projects (QIPs) have been approved, including for community infrastructure such as water improvement, school and road rehabilitation, skills training and income-generating projects, as well as projects targeting persons with speci?c needs.

A seventh round of assessments is now proceeding but constrained due to the COVID-19 situation. Efforts are underway to raise awareness within the communities about COVID-19 prevention.

This latest extension of the MoU comes amid ongoing armed conflict leading to increased humanitarian needs among all communities across the state, and deepening the operational challenges faced by UNDP, UNHCR and partner organizations.

Consistent access for UNDP, UNHCR and their partners is essential to ensure expanded implementation of the MoU.

During the extended implementation period, efforts to carry out assessments in Rathedaung township and medium-term planning for inclusive socio-economic development are priorities.

























