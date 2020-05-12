Video
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020
345 military personnel, family members infected with Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Some 345 members of the Armed Forces both in-service and retired military and civilian members and their families have been admitted to Dhaka CMH after being infected with Covid-19 till today (Monday).
Among them, 88 infected patients have fully recovered
and returned home, six have died and all the other patients admitted are healthy, said a media release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate.
Bangladesh Army has taken adequate measures for the medical treatment of Corona-infected Armed Forces members from the beginning of the Covid-19 infection in the country.
Meanwhile The number of Covid-19 cases in the police force is rising rapidly as 207 more cops tested positive on Monday.


