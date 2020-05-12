50 lakh families to get Tk 2,500 per month





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the programme on Thursday, According to the Finance Ministry sources.

The sources said, the government had decided to provide each of those families with Tk 2500 cash incentive per month.

Initially, Tk 1250 will be given through their bank accounts or mobile bank accounts. The money was released from the Finance Department on Monday.

However, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief directed the authorities concerned to verify 10 percent of the list prepared by the people's representatives.

The instructions were given to all the divisional commissioners and the chief executive officers of the city corporations.

Shah Kamal, Secretary of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, said a list of 50 lakh actually deserving families is being prepared by public representatives.

Provision has been made for mobile numbers and national identity cards of the beneficiaries so that there are no irregularities.

The list will be revised if any irregularities are found on the list, he said.

Low income people of the country are facing trouble due to coronavirus pandemic.

In this situation, the government has taken initiative to directly help these marginalized people. As part of the initiative, it has been decided to give cash directly to 50 lakh families.

The Finance Ministry has allocated Tk1, 200 crore to carry out the programme. The whole matter is being supervised by the Prime Minister's Office.

According to Finance Ministry sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently announced to help the low income people of the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to prepare a list of these jobless people and provide them with relief goods.

According to the announcement, the Finance Ministry and the Relief and Disaster Management Ministry started working under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office.

The list includes four members per family. As such, two crore low income people are coming under the cash incentive programme.

Earlier, Habibur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Finance Ministry, said as per the announcement of the Prime Minister Tk1,200 crore would be released very soon.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the government has so far provided relief to more than 3.5 crore people across the country as assistance during the coronavirus crisis.

According to the information provided by 64 district administrations, about 120,000 tonnes of rice had been allocated across the country so far. About 90,000 tonnes have been distributed.

According to the World Bank, the impact of coronavirus hit the income or purchasing power of the people of Bangladesh by 20 percent.

Two crore new people will fall below the poverty line. If the number of injuries is even 5 percent, 40 lakh people will fall from their previous position. These people will be on the list of the poorest.



















