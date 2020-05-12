Covid-19 peaking with infection, deaths rising in the country



Hundreds of passengers moslty garment workers on board a ferry at Mawa Ghat on Monday ignoring social distancing and health guidelines. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The number appears to have given credence to the fact that the contagious disease is peaking as the infection and deaths are increasing, which eight health experts predicted in the last week.

"Now we are witnessing how the Covid-19 cases and deaths are on a steady rise in the country as every

week more and more people are being infected and the country is gradually moving towards the peak of transmission," experts said.

As the number of test is still inadequate it is difficult to say when it will reach its peak but it is going to that direction, say health experts.

Previously eight health experts gave the government their prediction that the estimated peak date could be between May 16 and May 18.

They said the number of patients might increase on a daily basis till then and then the peak phase may linger for some days and the contagion would possibly begin to come down after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to the Daily Observer virologist Nazrul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said the increasing number of coronavirus patients showed it was moving to its peak phase.

Earlier, Dr Habibur Bashar, a health expert from Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said flexibility in lockdown would spell catastrophe for the country.

The government decided to reopen shopping malls, markets and shops from 10 am to 4 pm from Sunday.

"Such a decision has allowed people coming in physical contact more than it was during the lockdown," he added.

Dr Lenin Chowdhury, another public health expert, noted that the situation was turning from bad to worse due to decisions including reopening RMG factories which forced workers to come back to Dhaka city from different parts of the country and relaxing the lockdown considering the people's daily needs.

The number of coronavirus patient was only three on 8 March and it remained the same till 14 March.

The following week, the number of confirmed cases rose to 24. In the third week, 24 more people were tested positive.

By the end of the fourth week, another 22 people were infected taking the total number of confirmed cases to 70. In the fourth week, the number fell compared to the previous week.

However, from the following week, the number began to increase significantly. At that time the number of tests was also increased.

A total of 412 people were diagnosed with the virus in the fifth week.

At the end of the sixth week, the total number of cases rose to 2,144. Of them, 1,662 were identified in the sixth week alone.

The number reached 2,854 in the seventh week it rose to 3792 in the eighth week and 4,980 in the ninth week.

The tenth week of infection in the country started from Sunday. On the first day of the week 887 people were tested COVID-19 positive in a day.

India has the highest number of virus patients in the region followed by Pakistan, according to the Worldometer.

A total of 62,929 people were infected in India till Sunday and 2,109 people died of the virus.

Pakistan reported 29,465 confirmed cases and 639 deaths. The first cases in those two countries were identified a bit more than a week before Bangladesh.

The countries also conducted more tests than Bangladesh.

The first coronavirus case in India was reported on January 30. By the end of the ninth week, a total of 2,902 people were infected in the country and 50 died.

Until then, the death rate in India was 1.72 percent. Now it has increased to 3.35 percent.

At the end of the ninth week, Bangladesh reported 13,770 confirmed cases and 214 deaths.

More than 1.6 million people have been tested in India so far. The detection (positive) rate is 3.91 percent.

In Bangladesh till Sunday a total of 1 22,657 samples were tested. The detection rate of positive samples is 11.94 percent.

The number of patients in Pakistan was slightly higher than in Bangladesh.

At the end of the ninth week, a total of 15,289 people were infected in Pakistan. Of them, 335 died.

However, a UK data- based recent report reveals that people from Bangladeshi ethnicity more likely to die from Covid-19.

Black people and those of Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnicity have a significantly higher chance of dying from Covid-19 than white people, the British statistics office said on Thursday.

Using models that adjusted for a range of socio-economic factors, the statistics office said it was clear that there were significant differences in the risk of Covid-19 among different ethnic groups.

"The risk of death involving the coronavirus (Covid -19) among some ethnic groups is significantly higher than that of those of white ethnicity," the Office for National Statistics said.

"People of Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and mixed ethnicities also had statistically significant raised risk of death involving Covid-19 compared to those of white ethnicity."

Scientists studying the novel coronavirus cautioned that there were vast holes in their knowledge and cited striking differences in the death rates based on age, sex and ethnicity.

























