Asymptomatic patients are ‘corona bombs’, say experts





They also feared that the corona-infected people with no visible symptoms are going to be the drivers of spread in communities by freely roaming around, badly fueling the pandemic since the government is easing the shutdown gradually despite the spike in coronavirus cases.

Under the circumstances, the experts said people must follow WHO's guidelines such as wearing masks, gloves, use of sanitizers, maintain good hygiene by washing hands frequently to remain safe

and check the transmission of the virus.

According to a study published in Journal Science indicates that people with no or mild symptoms contributed to 79 percent of all transmissions within China, as they felt they were healthy enough to travel.

A study based in Italy similarly identified between 50 and 75 percent of carriers were asymptomatic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also said 80 percent of the Covid-19 cases are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, but no such study has been conducted in Bangladesh so far.

Talking to UNB, Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director (disease control) of the DGHS, said asymptomatic transmission is a major factor in transmission for coronavirus. "We don't know the exact percentage of the silent spreaders in the country as we don't have any research. But we're certain that asymptomatic corona patients are drivers of rapid spread in the community like any other part of the world."

He said the main strategy to prevent the virus transmission by asymptomatic patients is to strictly enforce shutdown, maintain isolation, social distancing, and health hygiene by washing hands frequently.

"As the government is now allowing resumption of economic and religious activities, people without serious symptoms will become 'super spreaders' of the virus," the health expert warned.

He said the government should take some preparations before lifting shutdown. "If we lift the shutdown in an unplanned way, we'll have to pay a heavy price, and will lose control over the situation, mainly because of high number of asymptomatic patients." Dr Be-Nazir said the testing capacity should be raised to at least 20,000 per day to quickly identify the hidden carriers and separate them from others. "We need good plans and management to tackle the current situation and ensure the optimum use of our limited resources and manpower."



























