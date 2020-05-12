Video
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 3:00 AM
Ctg shopping centres to remain shut till Eid

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 11:  Most of the shopping malls and markets in Chattogram city will remain closed till Eid-ul-Fitr, despite the government allowing markets to reopen from Sunday.
The shop owners preferred to keep shut down in apprehension of Covid-19 spread in the city.
The shop owners association took the decision in a meeting held on Friday last. They also held a meeting with the Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner (CMP) on Saturday last.
 The shop owners' association leaders told their decision of shut down to the CMP Commissioner.
Over 100 shopping establishments and several thousands of shops of the city remain shut even in the peak season of Eid festival.
The shopping establishments of the city including the posh Bipani Bitan (New Market), Reazuddin Bazaar, Lucky Plaza, Southland centre, Highway Plaza, Central Plaza, Mimi Super Market, Chattogram Shopping Complex, Apollo Shopping Centre, Bay Shopping Centre, Amin Centre, Singapore-Bangkok market, VIP Tower, Agrabad shopping centres, Sanmar Ocean City, Chawk Bazaar, Terry Bazar, Boxirhat and all other markets are the traditional venue for the Eid-shoppers remained shut down on Monday last.
When contacted Abdul Mannan General Secretary of Terry Bazar Merchant Association told the Daily Observer, "We will not reopen our shops before Eid festivals as staffs and the customers are at the risk of COVID infection. "So we have decided to keep our shops closed down," he said.
Besides, the Jahur Hawker market and footpath hawkers also did not reopen their shops.
The footpath surrounding the Reazuddin Bazaar, New Market, Laldighi area, Chawk bazaar, Agrabad area and Halishahar areas also remain closed.
Eid shopping for the greatest religious Festival of Muslim Community has been suspended now for COVID 19 disease.


