Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 3:00 AM
Stop sacking media staff, pay arrears: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday requested the owners of media houses to stop sacking their employees and pay their arrear salary and allowances.
The minister came up with the remarks after inaugurating 'coronavirus sample collection booth' in association with Brac at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).
Amid such crisis moment of coronavirus outbreak, shockingly some media employees have lost their jobs and many haven't get their salary, he said.
"I would request all the owners of media houses kindly don't sack anyone during this pandemic and pay them properly", Mahmud said.
The government has taken different measures so that media people get their salary and allowance properly, the minister said.
Cabinet division has sent letters to 58 ministries and divisions directing to pay all unpaid bills of media houses and they will be paid shortly, Mahmud stated.
DRU President Rafiqul Islam Azad and General Secretary Riaz Chowdhury were also present, among others.    -UNB


