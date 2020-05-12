Govt takes 2nd spl project to deal with C-19 pandemic





The project styled 'Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness' involving Tk 1,300 crore will be approved soon by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.

"We have already sent it to the Prime Minister for her approval on emergency basis as the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting has been postponed, " he said.

Under the project, the government will undertaken to complete the corona unit with all facilities in 17 medical college hospitals to ensure proper treatment to the patients of the country, he added.

The loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be used for the implementation of the project, he informed.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will implement the project, he said adding that Tk 850 crore will come from the lending agency, ADB, and Tk 450 crore will come from the government exchequer.

Earlier, on April 19, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved a World Bank-funded project worth Tk 1,127 crore to increase the coronavirus testing facilities in the designated hospitals, procure necessary medical equipment to tackle the virus and ensure proper treatment to the patients.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "The health sector is getting special importance due to coronavirus epidemic. Health related projects are being processed expeditiously as a matter of urgency."

"Earlier, the Prime Minister had approved a similar project on a World Bank loan. We are working giving the highest priority to the project proposal of the Ministry of Health regarding corona coping, he informed.

Despite the closure, the concerned officials of the Planning Commission are working relentlessly on this, he added.

According to Planning Commission sources, the first project to tackle corona was approved in the third week of April.

The project was also approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they said.

Sources said the new project also has been sent for the approval to complete the corona unit in 17 medical college hospitals across the country.

Under the project, PCR machine will be purchased for respective hospitals, PCR lab and ICU will be set up.

Besides, PPE and masks will be purchased.

In addition, the capacity and quality of 19 laboratories will be enhanced by Covid-19 microbiological diagnostic facilities.

This project will also work with manpower.

Under this project, at least 3,500 workers in the health sector will be given training in modern skills and knowledge.

More health workers and technologists will be recruited under the project.

Member of Social Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission Abul Kalam Azad said the project has been completed in a short time.

In fact, the project was sent for approval in accordance with all the rules and regulations, he said and added, "Hopefully, the Prime Minister will approve the project at any moment."

However, the tally of coronavirus infections has surged to 15,691 in the past 24 hours in the country after a record 1,034 new Covid-19 cases were detected, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

It said 11 more Covid-19 patients died during the period, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 239.





















