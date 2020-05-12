Delay, sub-standard test results plague Covid-19 suspects in Ctg





In several cases, the patients who were admitted to hospitals for treatment with corona symptoms left the hospital after complete recovery. Then the patients received their test results identifying them as corona positive.

When contacted, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer that more than 350 samples are being collected daily for test. But the testing capacity of the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat is less than 200 samples, he said. The BITID has been testing nearly 190 samples daily, he said.

The BITID is to test samples collected from six districts of Chattogram Division, namely, Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

Besides, the second laboratory for testing Covid -19 at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) is testing nearly 60 kits daily.

Moreover, the third Laboratory set up in the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) is now testing nearly 30 kits daily. The CMC Lab started functioning since last Saturday.

































