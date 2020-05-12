SSC results this month





Inter-board coordination subcommittee Chairman Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com on Monday.

Earlier, Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain had said the results would be published within two weeks from the reopening of offices.

The government-enforced shutdowns of offices, which started on Mar 26, have been extended to May 16 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown has been eased but educational institutions are not reopening this month.

Ziaul said the officials were now preparing to publish the results by bringing the OMR sheets to the boards from different regions with the help of the Post Office. -bdnews24.com



























