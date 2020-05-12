114 stranded Bangladeshis return from UK

A total of 114 Bangladesh citizens, mostly students, arrived here on Monday morning from London, the United Kingdom (UK).

They were stranded in the UK since suspension of international flights between Dhaka and London in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines special chartered flight - BG 4041 - carrying the Bangladesh citizens departed London at 7:45 pm (London Time).

The flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:40am with 114 passengers, Tahera Khandakar, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman told UNB. -UNB













