Youth held for ‘killing’ father in Jhalakathi

JHALAKATHI, May 11: Police arrested a young man as he allegedly beat his father to death in Kathipara village of Rajapur upazila on Monday.

Police arrested Mahfuz Akon, 22, son of deceased Ismail Akon, 52, from Kathipara village in the morning, said Officer-in-charge of Rajapur Police Station Jahid Hossain.

Mahfuz was addicted to gambling which caused argument with his parents frequently, he said.

On Sunday, Mahfuz beat up his parents severely as his father threw away his gambling materials from his room, the OC said.

The parents were rushed to Sher e Bangla Medical College Hospital where father Ismail died in the morning. -UNB







