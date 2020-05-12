Schoolboy found dead in Jashore

JASHORE, May 11: A schoolboy was found dead at a water body beside Swaruppur Government Primary School in Chowgachha upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shakib Hossain, 10, a class III student of Swaruppur Government Primary School and son of Alamgir Hossain of Sadar upazila in Chuadanga district.

SM Enamul Haque, officer-in-charge of Chowgachha Police Station, said Shakib used to live at his maternal grandmother house.

Quoting family members, police said Shakib had gone out from him home on Sunday evening and since then he did not return home. -UNB











