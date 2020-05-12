Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 2:59 AM
latest
Home News

Six of a family, physician infected with Covid-19 in Nilphamari

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NILPHAMARI, May 11: Twelve people, including six members of a family and a female physician, have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Nilphamari district.
Civil Surgeon Dr Ronojit Kumar Barman said with the new ones, total coronavirus cases rose to 52 in the district.
They received the reports of sample test from Dinajpur M Abdu Rahim Medical College Hospital and Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.
Among the infected people there is a female physician of Dimla upazila hospital. The physician was giving treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army makes necessary preparations for Covid-19 treatment
Woman dies with fever, cold related problems in Sylhet
Bangabandhu Satellite’s 2nd anniversary today
Youth held for ‘killing’ father in Jhalakathi
Schoolboy found dead in Jashore
Six of a family, physician infected with Covid-19 in Nilphamari
No improvement in Dhaka's air quality
Nazirul New Director General of BARI


Latest News
Russia to begin easing Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday
SSC results likely to be published in May
Taskin, from a net bowler to International player
DMP to provide money escort service to people
Trolley assistant killed, driver injured in Tangail
Body recovered in Manikganj
BSTI bans 43 more products
345 members of armed forced admitted to CMH with COVID-19
RCC distributes vegetables among poor families
BB asks banks not to disburse cash dividend till Sep
Most Read News
Record surge of over 1,000 cases
Malaysia detains huge illegal immigrants
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
The impact of COVID-19 on higher education in Bangladesh
Coronavirus, Freedom of Speech and maintaining so-called protocol in Bangladesh
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4m
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
114 Bangladeshi citizens return from UK
Another shocking eye-opener into our health care system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft