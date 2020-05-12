Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 2:59 AM
latest
Home News

No improvement in Dhaka's air quality

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked third worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning.
It had an AQI score of 152 at 08:04am. The air was classified as 'unhealthy'.
When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effect.
China's Shanghai and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh occupied the first and second slots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 176 and 158 respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. Its air quality usually improves during monsoon.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army makes necessary preparations for Covid-19 treatment
Woman dies with fever, cold related problems in Sylhet
Bangabandhu Satellite’s 2nd anniversary today
Youth held for ‘killing’ father in Jhalakathi
Schoolboy found dead in Jashore
Six of a family, physician infected with Covid-19 in Nilphamari
No improvement in Dhaka's air quality
Nazirul New Director General of BARI


Latest News
Russia to begin easing Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday
SSC results likely to be published in May
Taskin, from a net bowler to International player
DMP to provide money escort service to people
Trolley assistant killed, driver injured in Tangail
Body recovered in Manikganj
BSTI bans 43 more products
345 members of armed forced admitted to CMH with COVID-19
RCC distributes vegetables among poor families
BB asks banks not to disburse cash dividend till Sep
Most Read News
Record surge of over 1,000 cases
Malaysia detains huge illegal immigrants
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
The impact of COVID-19 on higher education in Bangladesh
Coronavirus, Freedom of Speech and maintaining so-called protocol in Bangladesh
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4m
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
114 Bangladeshi citizens return from UK
Another shocking eye-opener into our health care system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft