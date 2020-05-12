

Nazirul New Director General of BARI

He officially joined at the post by handing over his joining letter to the Honorable Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Md. Nasiruzzaman.

According to the order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on May 5, 2020, he has been appointed as the Director General (Current Charge) of BARI.

Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam was born in Jhenaidah district in 10 October 1962.

He is the father of two sons and a daughter in his personal life. He joined at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) as a Scientific Officer in 11 January 1989. He was subsequently promoted to the rank of Senior Scientific Officer, Principal Scientific Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Director.

He served as the Director (Planning and Evaluation) of BARI before joining in this post.





















