

Taskin, from a net bowler to International player

Taskin who played the Under-19 World Cup in 2012, was called up for bowling in net of Chittagong Kings during the second Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2013.

Khaled Mahmud Sujon was coach of Chittagong Kings during that period. He was surprised by the pace and bounce generated by an 18-year old Taskin and decided to play him straight in a tournament like BPL.

Mahmudu recalled that his decision to make Taskin's debut in BPL was met with harsh criticism.

"Since the franchise invested huge money here and a team is always filled with so many International stars, it is tough to make debut a rookie bowler in the International event like BPL," Mahmud said in a facebook live conversation with Tamim Iqbal, Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Habibul Bashar Sumon.

But Mahmud said he was adamant in his decision and decided to make him debut in a crucial match like Eliminator game.

"Since it was Eliminator game, which is a knock-out game, which means if we loss, we are out of the tournament straightway. So that is risky to play a completely new player," Mahmud remarked.

"Everyone said are you mad? Are you out of the mind..how do you want to play such a new player. Even our analyst Nasir Ahmed Nasu also called me mad for playing Taskin," Mahmud said.

But Taskin saved the face of Mahmud by showing one of the memorable performances in BPL. In the match against Duronto Rajshahi he scalped 4-31 in three overs to help Chittagong Kings win the Eliminator game and was adjudged man of the match.

He undid Rajshahi with venomous bowling and swing which accounted the likes of Simon Katich, Charles Coventry, Jahurul Islam Omee and Mukhtar Ali.

In Qualifier-2 game against Sylhet Royals, he produced a controlled bowling and ended up with 1-24 in four overs to play an important role to win the game.

Chittagong Kings lost the final to Dhaka Gladiators but Taskin showed his talent yet again by scalping 2-28 in four overs. The BPL performance earned him the call-up into the national team and he later played 2015 World Cup in Australia-New Zealand. -BSS



























Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed's entry to senior level cricket was meteoric as he didn't imagine that he would get the chance so early to showcase his stature.Taskin who played the Under-19 World Cup in 2012, was called up for bowling in net of Chittagong Kings during the second Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2013.Khaled Mahmud Sujon was coach of Chittagong Kings during that period. He was surprised by the pace and bounce generated by an 18-year old Taskin and decided to play him straight in a tournament like BPL.Mahmudu recalled that his decision to make Taskin's debut in BPL was met with harsh criticism."Since the franchise invested huge money here and a team is always filled with so many International stars, it is tough to make debut a rookie bowler in the International event like BPL," Mahmud said in a facebook live conversation with Tamim Iqbal, Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Habibul Bashar Sumon.But Mahmud said he was adamant in his decision and decided to make him debut in a crucial match like Eliminator game."Since it was Eliminator game, which is a knock-out game, which means if we loss, we are out of the tournament straightway. So that is risky to play a completely new player," Mahmud remarked."Everyone said are you mad? Are you out of the mind..how do you want to play such a new player. Even our analyst Nasir Ahmed Nasu also called me mad for playing Taskin," Mahmud said.But Taskin saved the face of Mahmud by showing one of the memorable performances in BPL. In the match against Duronto Rajshahi he scalped 4-31 in three overs to help Chittagong Kings win the Eliminator game and was adjudged man of the match.He undid Rajshahi with venomous bowling and swing which accounted the likes of Simon Katich, Charles Coventry, Jahurul Islam Omee and Mukhtar Ali.In Qualifier-2 game against Sylhet Royals, he produced a controlled bowling and ended up with 1-24 in four overs to play an important role to win the game.Chittagong Kings lost the final to Dhaka Gladiators but Taskin showed his talent yet again by scalping 2-28 in four overs. The BPL performance earned him the call-up into the national team and he later played 2015 World Cup in Australia-New Zealand. -BSS