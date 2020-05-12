Video
After returning to cricket I want to start from where I ended: Shakib

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his keen interest to get back to the cricket as early as possible as he couldn't live the life without it.
But the premier all-rounder of the country who now has been serving two-year ban, with one year of that suspended, imposed by ICC due to his failure to report the corrupt approaches from the bookies said the big challenge is to be whether he could start from where he ended before being banned.
If everything is okay, Shakib's ban is going to be lifted on October 29 this year which means he has the chance to miss the T20 World Cup unless the tournament is deferred.
But if the tournament is held on time, the BCB needs to convince ICC if they want their most valuable player in the team.
Before being banned, Shakib Al Hasan was the form of his life and set a new benchmark for him by performing unbelievably in the 2019 World Cup. He scored a record 606 runs and took 11 wickets, making him the only play in the cricket biggest extravaganza's history with 500 plus runs and 10 plus wickets.
"I want to get back to the cricket as early as it is possible," Shakib said in a show with Deutsche Welle.
"I am just thinking when this time will be over. The big challenge will be to whether I can start from where I ended. I have also my own expectation which is another challenge to fulfill."
Shakib Al Hasan looked all set to take the captaincy of Bangladesh in all format of cricket. Even he was leading the side in T20 and Test cricket also.
Even though he time and again showed his reluctance to captain the side, the BCB kept faith on him.
Whether he will lead the side again in any format after returning to the country is another thing to watch.
Shakib however chose not to answer it in straightway, as he reiterated his intention to get back to cricket ground first before making any decision.
"As I said earlier, the first thing is to meet my own expectation. I want to start from where I ended. Then I will take decision on other things gradually," he remarked.
Shakib meanwhile expressed his desire to continue to bat in No.3 position in ODI and T20 cricket as he excelled in this position.
He batted in No.3 position in World Cup despite the protest of the team management and showed his caliber to stop their mouth eventually.     -BSS


