Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 2:58 AM
Iran for prisoner swap with US

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

TEHRAN, May 11: Iran said Sunday it had expressed readiness for a full prisoner exchange with the United States "with no preconditions" but said that Washington was yet to respond.
"We said some time ago that we are ready to exchange all Iranian and American prisoners," ISNA news agency quoted government spokesman Ali Rabiei as saying. "It now appears that America is more ready than before to end this situation," he added, noting that Iran was waiting for a reply.
"Washington has been notified of our readiness and we think no mediator is needed."
When contacted by AFP for comment, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said "we do not conduct sensitive diplomacy through the media." "The United States is committed to the return of all US citizens wrongfully held abroad," she added. The Islamic republic in December freed Xiyue Wang, a US academic, in an exchange for scientist Massoud Soleimani and said it was open to further swaps.    -AFP



