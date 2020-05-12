HK police arrest 230 protesters

HONG KONG, May 11: Hong Kong police arrested hundreds of people during weekend democracy protests -- including a 12-year-old boy -- officials said Monday, in the first major political unrest since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The disclosure came as the financial hub's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam vowed to overhaul the city's education system, arguing its liberal studies curriculum helped fuel last year's huge protests.

On Sunday -- two days after virus restrictions on gatherings were eased and bars and gyms allowed to reopen -- riot police chased flash-mob protesters through multiple shopping malls.

They later used pepper spray and batons against protesters, bystanders and journalists in the district of Mong Kok. -AFP









