Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 2:57 AM
India resumes passenger trains

Modi holds video-conference with CMs as cases jump

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, May 11:  India announced a limited re-opening of its giant rail network beginning on Tuesday after a nearly seven-week lockdown, despite also reporting its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced increasing calls to end his government's stringent lockdown of the nation's 1.3 billion population, with political parties, businesses and citizens saying the containment measures have destroyed the livelihoods of millions that rely on daily wages for sustenance.
The shutdown, which has been repeatedly extended to stave off a surge in infections, is in force until May 17. Ahead of that, though, the railway ministry said it would gradually restart passenger services with 15 trains from Tuesday, connecting Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other big cities.
The announcement late on Sunday of the restart of some train service came on the same day India's coronavirus infections jumped by 4,214, the most ever, to 67,152.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has reached 2,206, the ministry of health also said on Monday.
Modi held a video conference with chief ministers on Monday, about a week before the third phase of lockdown ends. Modi said at the meeting that the government will have to think about moving forward and talked about a holistic approach.
"In this entire fight, the world has said that we have been successful in fighting the threat of Covid-19. State governments have played a major role in this fight. They have understood their responsibility and served their roles in countering this threat," the Prime Minister said.
"We stressed that people should stay where they are. But it's human nature to want to go home and so we had to modify or change our decisions. Despite that, we have to make sure that the disease doesn't spread and go to villages, that's our big challenge," he added talking about the movement of migrants.
This is Modi's fifth video-conference with the chief ministers on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak.    -REUTERS


