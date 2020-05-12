

India’s resuming of essential goods supply to BD a good move



However, we welcome the latest move for resuming the transportation of essential commodities from India to Bangladesh. Our domestic markets and especially the kitchen markets are heavily depended on Indian grown essential commodities. It was a well timed move with the Eid-ul-Fitr knocking at our door. Also resuming the bilateral trade was necessary when the entire world was reeling from a shortage of essential commodities transported from one country to another. We believe the resuming of trade will also close all doors for artificial price hike before the holy festival here.



According to a World Bank estimate Bangladesh-India bilateral trade has a strong potential to stand at US$16.4 billion. The actual trade figure for the 2019 fiscal year was US$9.85 billion. This gap captures the prevailing economic relationship between the two countries and represents what could be if the attendant challenges were adequately addressed.



Nevertheless, with the gradual normalising of the global trade, it is time for both the countries to address Bangladesh's significant bilateral trade deficit with India, amounting to a staggering US$7.35 billion in fiscal year 2019. The deficit has been on a steady rise.



Apart from essential commodities, Imports from India consists of mostly raw materials for our export-oriented sectors, particularly the apparel industry. Approximately, 87 percent of Bangladesh's exports to the US are garment items, which are, in part, made of cotton, yarn and fabrics imported from India.











While we thank Indian authorities to resume essential supplies to Bangladesh, we must concurrently realise that our business community and government authorities concerned have not been able to take advantage of India's growing import market. And since bilateral trade is not a one way affair, we expect the Indian government and its business community to particularly focus on the trade deficit issue.



