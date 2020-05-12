Police: A friend in need is a friend indeed







We are familiar to listen criticism of police in various trivial issues but the present situation facing in fighting against COVID-19 outbreak, they are playing a dominant role to maintain check and balance in the grassroot level's discipline, law and order situation. The police personnels are disinfecting streets, assisting working people, ensuring social distancing in lockdown, taking people to hospitals for treatment, locating people who have escaped quarantine, helping cordial hands to accompanying burial ceremony, avoiding them extremely vulnerable to the virus as they are not being provided with the sufficient safety equipment.



They are on the front line forces to stem the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the country. But in practice, police without coronavirus symptoms have not been provided with any PPE and they are purchasing their own safety equipment like face masks and gloves. As a result, many police personnel have been infected. Along with medical professionals, the police forces are doing a laudable job throughout the country in the fight against COVID-19 and in safeguarding citizens.









Though polices are vulnerable on the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic. Will people remember these heroes gratefully in the days to come?



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka Dear SirWe are familiar to listen criticism of police in various trivial issues but the present situation facing in fighting against COVID-19 outbreak, they are playing a dominant role to maintain check and balance in the grassroot level's discipline, law and order situation. The police personnels are disinfecting streets, assisting working people, ensuring social distancing in lockdown, taking people to hospitals for treatment, locating people who have escaped quarantine, helping cordial hands to accompanying burial ceremony, avoiding them extremely vulnerable to the virus as they are not being provided with the sufficient safety equipment.They are on the front line forces to stem the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the country. But in practice, police without coronavirus symptoms have not been provided with any PPE and they are purchasing their own safety equipment like face masks and gloves. As a result, many police personnel have been infected. Along with medical professionals, the police forces are doing a laudable job throughout the country in the fight against COVID-19 and in safeguarding citizens.Though polices are vulnerable on the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic. Will people remember these heroes gratefully in the days to come?Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka