Global stocks rise as more economies emerge from lockdown

May 11: Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick-up in new coronavirus cases.

European markets are also heading north, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 and FTSE futures FFIc1 up about 1.0 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 opened softer but bounced as the Asia day wore on and was last up 0.5 per cent.

Encouraging investors in Asia was further loosening of coronavirus restrictions in the region with New Zealand easing some curbs from Thursday while Japan plans to end a state of emergency for areas where infections have stabilised. -Reuters