Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 2:56 AM
latest
Home Business

Global stocks rise as more economies emerge from lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

May 11: Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick-up in new coronavirus cases.
European markets are also heading north, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 and FTSE futures FFIc1 up about 1.0 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 opened softer but bounced as the Asia day wore on and was last up 0.5 per cent.
Encouraging investors in Asia was further loosening of coronavirus restrictions in the region with New Zealand easing some curbs from Thursday while Japan plans to end a state of emergency for areas where infections have stabilised.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global stocks rise as more economies emerge from lockdown
VAT offices to remain open on Friday
Mobile phone operators seek tax reform
IPDC holds AGM, announces 15 pc dividend
State-owned National Tubes returns to profit
Govt to buy additional boro paddy for relief operations
Bag with Tk 8m disappears from a bank vehicle in city
India to export more onion to BD following higher output


Latest News
Russia to begin easing Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday
SSC results likely to be published in May
Taskin, from a net bowler to International player
DMP to provide money escort service to people
Trolley assistant killed, driver injured in Tangail
Body recovered in Manikganj
BSTI bans 43 more products
345 members of armed forced admitted to CMH with COVID-19
RCC distributes vegetables among poor families
BB asks banks not to disburse cash dividend till Sep
Most Read News
Record surge of over 1,000 cases
Malaysia detains huge illegal immigrants
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
The impact of COVID-19 on higher education in Bangladesh
Coronavirus, Freedom of Speech and maintaining so-called protocol in Bangladesh
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4m
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
114 Bangladeshi citizens return from UK
Another shocking eye-opener into our health care system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft