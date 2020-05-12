VAT offices to remain open on Friday





The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued an office order on Sunday for remaining open all the VAT circle offices.

The office order signed by second secretary of the VAT Monitoring, Statistics and Coordination Department SM Kabirul Islam said the commissioners would supervise the operations of the circle offices.

Besides, the circle offices have also been asked to maintain the highest caution in facing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.









Since it will be Friday on May 15, the taxpayers would be able to submit their VAT returns till 4:00 pm with a break for Jumma prayers. But, if necessary the offices would be able to continue their operations beyond 4:00 pm.





