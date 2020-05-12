Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 2:56 AM
latest
Home Business

Mobile phone operators seek tax reform

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) has urged the government to go for tax reform to help mobile network operators (MNOs) to contribute more to country's economy.
As per GSMA's calculation MNOs' contribution to Bangladesh's GDP is currently 7 per cent, which is possible to increase significantly, it said in a budget proposal placed recently to National Board of Revenue (NBR), according to a press release.
"Since the sector has already been going through multiple issues regarding taxation, it is time to find solutions encouraging the industry to add more value in coming days," said AMTOB President Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.
AMTOB requested NBR to consider elimination of the current SIM tax of Taka 200 per SIM, saying it is a major barrier for MNOs to take the service to lower-income people.
It appealed for rationalization of corporate income tax, saying the current corporate tax for mobile industry is 45 per cent, which is 22 per cent in India, 30 per cent in Pakistan and Nepal, 28 per cent in Sri Lanka and 20 per cent in Afghanistan.
BSS adds: AMTOB requested to rationalize corporate tax to 30 per cent, the same rate as the standard for other companies in Bangladesh.
The body said minimum turnover tax is against the spirit of income tax, mentioning that MNOs which are incurring loss or generating profit less than 2 per cent of their revenue are paying this tax from the equity injected by shareholders.
It requested NBR to eliminate minimum turnover/corporate tax to foster sustainability of the industry.
AMTOB proposed VAT exemption for government regulatory agencies to ensure consistency in regulation, which will reduce complexity, non-value adding administration, and avoid potential disputes for both parties- NBR and operators.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global stocks rise as more economies emerge from lockdown
VAT offices to remain open on Friday
Mobile phone operators seek tax reform
IPDC holds AGM, announces 15 pc dividend
State-owned National Tubes returns to profit
Govt to buy additional boro paddy for relief operations
Bag with Tk 8m disappears from a bank vehicle in city
India to export more onion to BD following higher output


Latest News
Russia to begin easing Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday
SSC results likely to be published in May
Taskin, from a net bowler to International player
DMP to provide money escort service to people
Trolley assistant killed, driver injured in Tangail
Body recovered in Manikganj
BSTI bans 43 more products
345 members of armed forced admitted to CMH with COVID-19
RCC distributes vegetables among poor families
BB asks banks not to disburse cash dividend till Sep
Most Read News
Record surge of over 1,000 cases
Malaysia detains huge illegal immigrants
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
The impact of COVID-19 on higher education in Bangladesh
Coronavirus, Freedom of Speech and maintaining so-called protocol in Bangladesh
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4m
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
114 Bangladeshi citizens return from UK
Another shocking eye-opener into our health care system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft