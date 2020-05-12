IPDC holds AGM, announces 15 pc dividend

The 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IPDC Finance Ltd (IPDC) was virtually held on Monday through video conferencing.

The AGM declared a 10 percent cash and 5 percent stock dividend for the year of 2019, as approved by the shareholders.

Attended by a large number of shareholders, the AGM was presided over by IPDC Chairman Md. Abdul Karim and participated by Directors nominated by BRAC, Ayesha Abed Foundation, RSA Capital Limited, Bluechip Securities Limited and the Government of the Bangladesh.

Amongst others, the meeting was also attended IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, Company Secretary Samiul Hashim and other senior officials of the IPDC Management Committee.

The Chairman concluded the meeting with vote of thanks to all attendees.







