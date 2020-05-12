

Govt to buy additional boro paddy for relief operations

The Ministry of Food approved a purchase proposal by the Directorate General of Food on Sunday.

The food directorate had recommended the procurement of extra paddy considering the overall situation in the country, bdnews24.com reported.

On Apr 30, the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee decided to obtain 1.95 million tonnes of Boro paddy and rice.

The government will now procure a total of 2.1 million tonnes of food grains, including 1 million tonnes of paddy and 1 million tonnes of parboiled rice.

The procurement of Boro paddy started on Apr 26 and rice on May 7. The programme is scheduled to end on Aug 31.

A food ministry official said the government was distributing rice along with cash as part of its relief efforts. As a result, extra paddy is being procured to keep sufficient food grains in government warehouses, he said.















The government will procure an additional 200,000 tonnes of Boro paddy during the harvest season to conduct large-scale relief operations amid the coronavirus crisis.The Ministry of Food approved a purchase proposal by the Directorate General of Food on Sunday.The food directorate had recommended the procurement of extra paddy considering the overall situation in the country, bdnews24.com reported.On Apr 30, the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee decided to obtain 1.95 million tonnes of Boro paddy and rice.The government will now procure a total of 2.1 million tonnes of food grains, including 1 million tonnes of paddy and 1 million tonnes of parboiled rice.The procurement of Boro paddy started on Apr 26 and rice on May 7. The programme is scheduled to end on Aug 31.A food ministry official said the government was distributing rice along with cash as part of its relief efforts. As a result, extra paddy is being procured to keep sufficient food grains in government warehouses, he said.