Bag with Tk 8m disappears from a bank vehicle in city





A case was subsequently started over the matter by the bank's Dilkusha Branch Senior Executive Vice President Habibur Rahman with Kotwali Police Station on Sunday, reports bdnews24.com.

Police later brought in for questioning the bank executive overseeing the transportation of the money along with the vehicle's driver and two security personnel.

On Sunday, an executive from National Bank's headquarters along with two armed guards picked up money from its branches in Old Dhaka, according to Kotwali Police OC Mizanur Rahman.

"They were en route to the main branch in Motijheel when one of the security men yelled out about a missing bag of cash as they reached Babubazar," he said.

"The bag had been picked up from the Bangla Bazar branch of National Bank, the detainees told the police. The vehicle was parked when it was being loaded and they realised that the bag was missing upon arriving at Babu Bazar," he added.

Police are working on collecting footage from security cameras in the area and questioning the detainees. But none of them are implicated in the case.















A bag containing about Tk 8.0 million in cash has purportedly been lost from a cash-in-transit vehicle of National Bank in Old Dhaka.A case was subsequently started over the matter by the bank's Dilkusha Branch Senior Executive Vice President Habibur Rahman with Kotwali Police Station on Sunday, reports bdnews24.com.Police later brought in for questioning the bank executive overseeing the transportation of the money along with the vehicle's driver and two security personnel.On Sunday, an executive from National Bank's headquarters along with two armed guards picked up money from its branches in Old Dhaka, according to Kotwali Police OC Mizanur Rahman."They were en route to the main branch in Motijheel when one of the security men yelled out about a missing bag of cash as they reached Babubazar," he said."The bag had been picked up from the Bangla Bazar branch of National Bank, the detainees told the police. The vehicle was parked when it was being loaded and they realised that the bag was missing upon arriving at Babu Bazar," he added.Police are working on collecting footage from security cameras in the area and questioning the detainees. But none of them are implicated in the case.