Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, 2:56 AM
latest
Home Business

Green loan disbursement rose to tk 35.12 b in 2019

Published : Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

The amount of loans disbursed by banks and non-bank financial institutions for environment-friendly projects increased by 48.08 per cent to Tk 3,512.54 crore (35.12 billion)  in final quarter (October-December) last year.
During the same quarter in 2018 the amount was Tk 2,372.06 crore
The loan disbursement growth to the environment-friendly projects was encouraging amid a significant drop in the private sector credit growth.
The private sector credit growth dropped to 9.83 per cent in December last year and it dropped further by 9.13 in February last.
The banks and NBFIs had also adopted green practices in their day-to-day business and long-term operations in the period.
According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) quarterly report on green financing for October-December, 2019, the investments made by the banks and NBFIs in green initiatives increased to Tk 3,512.54 crore at the end of October-December quarter last year from Tk 2,372.06 crore in the same period of 2018.
With the new disbursement in 2019, the total outstanding green financing by the banks stood at Tk 25,957.83 crore and by the NBFIs Tk 3,091.8 crore, taking the total green financing volume to Tk 29,049.63 crore.
A BB official said that 31 out of 57 banks and 19 out of 33 NBFIs had exposure to green financing in the reported quarter.
Of the disbursed amount in October-December, 2019, the banks distributed Tk 3,342.19 crore, up 58 per cent or Tk 1,233.15 crore on the same quarter of the previous year (Tk 2,109.03 crore).
The central bank's statement showed that total 663 entities including 202 large, 10 cottage and micro, 448 small and medium, and three other industries availed the green financing benefit from the banks.
The NBFIs disbursed loans to 23 large business and 13 small and medium industries for eco-friendly initiatives. In February, 2011, the central bank issued a policy guideline for green banking.
Under the guideline, all operating banks and NBFIs have introduced environment-friendly banking activities. In 2016, the banks and NBFIs were asked to disburse minimum 5 per cent of their funded loans for the green banking.
As per the central bank's instruction, the banks and NBFIs had formed a 'Climate Risk Fund' by allocating 10 per cent of their corporate social responsibility budget for this fund.
Apart from the green financing, the central bank has already launched two green transmission funds (GTFs). One fund worth 200 million euro and the other $200 million make the total size of the BB-formed GTFs $418 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global stocks rise as more economies emerge from lockdown
VAT offices to remain open on Friday
Mobile phone operators seek tax reform
IPDC holds AGM, announces 15 pc dividend
State-owned National Tubes returns to profit
Govt to buy additional boro paddy for relief operations
Bag with Tk 8m disappears from a bank vehicle in city
India to export more onion to BD following higher output


Latest News
Russia to begin easing Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday
SSC results likely to be published in May
Taskin, from a net bowler to International player
DMP to provide money escort service to people
Trolley assistant killed, driver injured in Tangail
Body recovered in Manikganj
BSTI bans 43 more products
345 members of armed forced admitted to CMH with COVID-19
RCC distributes vegetables among poor families
BB asks banks not to disburse cash dividend till Sep
Most Read News
Record surge of over 1,000 cases
Malaysia detains huge illegal immigrants
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
The impact of COVID-19 on higher education in Bangladesh
Coronavirus, Freedom of Speech and maintaining so-called protocol in Bangladesh
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4m
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
114 Bangladeshi citizens return from UK
Another shocking eye-opener into our health care system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft