Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:34 AM
16 more testing labs soon: Health Minister

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said that sixteen more testing labs will be set up soon for coronavirus testing.
It will be possible to increase the number of tests to 8,000-10,000 per
day when the 16 more testing labs will be added with existing one, said the minister at inauguration programme of Holy Family Hospital's 500-bed for Covid-19 treatment.




In the beginning, there was only one testing lab which has been increased to 35 where more than 5000 samples are being tested on daily basis, he said adding that a testing lab will be set up in this hospital also.
The 700-bed Red Crescent Holy Family hospital has been announced as Covid-19 hospital. Coronavirus treatment will be given here till October 2020, said the minister.
The Holy Family Hospital has all the facilities to provide Covid-19 treatment. Such a self-contained hospital can play an effective role in this situation. There are enough medical staffs. In addition, the hospital has 10 ICUs, 7 ventilators, 7 dialysis machines and other necessary equipment. Out of the total 700 beds in this hospital, 500 beds have been dedicated only for the Covid-19 patients, he said.
There are more than 75 separate cabins. If anything more is needed for the treatment of Covid-19, the government will provide it here, added Zahid Maleque.    -UNB



