Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:34 AM
Corona holidays boon for e-commerce sector

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Shaikh Shahrukh

The e-commerce sector in the country has experienced peak season as most of the traditional markets remain closed amid general holidays during corona pandemic.
A sector insider said the technology-based service had increased in the last couple of weeks as people avoid out-of-home activities in most cases.
Online shops and e-commerce sites are witnessing a surge ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Muslims' biggest religious festival as shoppers prefer digital channels for trouble-free shopping and getting their purchased items shipped immediately.
Shipments by online shops marked a 20
percent month-on-month growth ahead of Eid, market insiders said.
Amid the country's technological development, thousands of digital shopping platforms have been set up. According to internet service providers, ten to twenty e-commerce sites are still dominating the market.
In addition, the logistics companies that deal with e-commerce sites often spend a busy period during the lockdown because the orders must be shipped before the Eid holidays.
Clothes, ornaments, electronic gadget and a wide range of gift items are among the top picks on the online shops ahead of Eid. E-commerce sites are also offering bus and launch tickets on their platforms.
Mobile financial services and other payment gateways operated by banks are offering up to 20 percent cash back on payment for online shopping ahead of the festive season.
Most of the e-commerce site has launched a month-long 'Eid Shopping Festival' to attract customers and boost sales during the Eid.
Talking to Daily Observer, Ajkerdeal.com Chief Executive Fahim Mashroor said, "Eid-ul-Fitr is the biggest occasion for the e-commerce sector as online shops get the maximum number of orders during this season."
"Under our special campaign, our customers are getting free delivery for all kinds of shopping at the time of pandemic," he said.
Another e-commerce giant Bagdoom Chief Executive Officer Mirajul Haque said the country's renowned apparel brands were selling their trendy Eid dresses using Bagdoom's platform.
"We are offering up to 8 percent discount on various products including Eid dresses, panjabi, three-piece, sharee, footwear and kids' dresses," he said.
PaperFly Chief Marketing Officer Rahath Ahmed said delivery personnel are passing busy time for the last few days to keep up with the rise in orders on online shops.   
Talking to Daily Observer, Rahath also informed that they were also delivering products to locations outside Dhaka as the online shops now receive orders from across the country.









